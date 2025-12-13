Town of Oliver applying for major provincial grant to help fund Rockcliffe Well upgrades

Photo: Sarah Crookall Town of Oliver.

The Town of Oliver has approved applying for a major provincial grant to help fund a much-needed upgrade to the Rockcliffe Well, a project recently ranked as the rural community’s top infrastructure priority.

Council voted to pursue an $825,000 provincial grant that would cover up to 75 per cent of the $1.1-million Rockcliffe irrigation pumphouse upgrade project.

The move follows a lengthy discussion three weeks ago in which council confronted the growing scale of Oliver’s infrastructure needs. Public works staff have identified more than $100 million in necessary upgrades over the next decade for the community of just over 5,000 residents.

That reality has triggered difficult conversations about how long Oliver can maintain some of the lowest utility rates in the region. Operations director Kelly Mercer and chief financial officer John Kurvink warned council that without significant tax and utility rate increases, many critical water and sewer projects will continue falling behind, increasing the risk of system failures and even higher costs later.

Mercer began by outlining the town’s immediate need to borrow $1.1 million from the province for upgrades at the Rockcliffe well, a key water source now in urgent need of renewal. He noted that many high-priority projects have been delayed for years in hopes of securing provincial or federal grants, a challenge faced by municipalities across Canada.

“We still have critical priority-one projects not being funded because we’re assuming or hoping for grant funding,” Mercer said.

On Monday, council agreed to submit an expression of interest to the province’s Agriculture Water Infrastructure Program and committed to contributing $275,000 toward the Rockcliffe upgrade if the grant is approved. The project is currently the largest infrastructure upgrade planned for 2026.

Under the approval, Town staff would manage and administer the grant funds and take responsibility for any cost overruns.

Stephanie Moore, grants co-ordinator for the Town of Oliver, emphasized the importance of pursuing this funding. She noted the Rockcliffe irrigation pumphouse, installed in 1995, has never undergone upgrades.

“The irrigation pump station pushes 9,000 gallons per minute. It requires an upgrade to increase the amps from 400 to 600. Other upgrades included in this project are new pump controls and a variable frequency drive for better power efficiency,” said Moore. The modernized electrical system would allow operators to adjust the system based on demand. “If the pump station goes down, the Town would not be able to service a lot of higher elevation properties.”

Moore explained that the Agriculture Water Infrastructure Program, administered by the Investment Agriculture Foundation of British Columbia (IAFBC), supports municipalities seeking more efficient agricultural water supply and irrigation systems. The expression of interest must be submitted by Dec. 18.

She added the project fits the program’s funding criteria and that Vaseux Creek -- one of Oliver’s key watersheds -- has been identified as a Tier II priority.

Final funding decisions are expected in March.

Council voted unanimously to apply for the grant and commit the town’s share of funding if successful.

At the earlier meeting, Mayor Martin Johansen stressed that municipalities cannot tackle Canada’s infrastructure deficit alone. “There’s no chance we’re going to solve this simply by raising (utility) rates a couple of percentage points each year,” he said. “It’s going to need money from other sources -- provincial or federal. We’re not going to get out of this with an extra one or two per cent.”

He added that high interest rates make borrowing particularly expensive. Paying back multi-million-dollar loans at more than four per cent over 20 years means “a lot of money is going to nothing.

This article originally appeared in the Penticton Herald and is shared via the Local Journalism Initiative