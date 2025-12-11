Osoyoos mobile vendors soon to be in 85th Street Plaza and more

Photo: Sarah Crookall Food truck at special event in Osoyoos.

Mobile vendors will soon be able to set up shop at Osoyoos' 85th Street Plaza, among other locations.

At Tuesday's committee meeting, the municipality approved its updated mobile vendor policy, setting out nine vendor locations and other application details.

Earlier in March, 314 people completed a town survey, focusing on vendor locations and possible improvements. Results showed strong support of mobile vendors, with 93 per cent in favour.

Participants favoured 85th Street Plaza, Pioneer Walkway, Gyro Beach behind the bandshell, and the Gyro Beach Promenade.

Additionally, business owners will be able to set up at Cottonwood Beach, Goodman Park, Legion Beach, Safari Beach and splash park, Lions Park, and West Bench Complex.

Other locations recommended by participants were identified as being on private land and outside of the policy's scope.

Staff added that vendors can also request specific locations when applying for a special event.

Council discussed whether space would allow for trucks inside of the 85th Street Plaza, with staff suggesting it could be possible since the bollards are moveable. Vendors could also potentially set up in areas around the plaza such as near the BMO parking lot.

Vendor applications will be received as of Jan. 1, and businesses can specify a location on a first-come-first serve basis for a two-year term from March to September.

The application cost rings in at $1,000 and $150 for a business licence.

"As long as it wasn't someone selling something that was pretty much the same menu as a brick and mortar facility right next to it," said Rod Risling, chief administrative officer.

Staff added businesses can apply for additional months of operation.

The updated mobile vendor police will aim to keep business types flexible beyond food trucks.