Oliver/Osoyoos News  

Oliver Alliance Church offers free Community Christmas Dinner

Free Xmas dinner open to all

The Oliver Alliance Church is once again hosting its annual free Community Christmas Dinner this year.

From 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., the church will be serving up a holiday turkey dinner in the Community Hall of the Oliver Community Centre.

Everyone in the community is welcome.

The Christmas dinner is supported by Oliver and District Recreation, Buy-Low Foods, Kevin's No Frills, Big Al's Bakery & Deli, the Oliver Rotary Club, and Jose Rodrigues.

