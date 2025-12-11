Oliver Alliance Church offers free Community Christmas Dinner

Photo: Oliver and District Recreation (Facebook) Oliver and District Recreation holiday event photo.

The Oliver Alliance Church is once again hosting its annual free Community Christmas Dinner this year.

From 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., the church will be serving up a holiday turkey dinner in the Community Hall of the Oliver Community Centre.

Everyone in the community is welcome.

The Christmas dinner is supported by Oliver and District Recreation, Buy-Low Foods, Kevin's No Frills, Big Al's Bakery & Deli, the Oliver Rotary Club, and Jose Rodrigues.