Osoyoos' Smitty's serves 300 breakfasts, raises $4.5K for Toys for Tots

Photo: Christopher Lee Fraser Osoyoos Smitty's and Kiwanis Toys for Tots 2025.

Osoyoos' 30th year of Toys for Tots was a huge success this year, raising $4,500 and a mountain of toys under a Christmas tree.

"None of this would be possible without all of our amazing Smitty's staff, volunteers, the festival society and groups that come together to help local familes and make this such a special event for everyone," said Christopher Lee Fraser, Smitty's manager, on social media.

Smitty's Family Restaurant served up 300 breakfasts for the fundraiser, supporting the initiative that was initially led by volunteers from Osoyoos United Church.

"This year has come with some changes in the support team that helps with making this such a great event," Lee Fraser said.

"The Kiwanis Club of Osoyoos advised us that after 18 years of unconditional support they no longer had enough people to handle this event and were instrumental in bringing the Rotary Club of Osoyoos and Desert Sun Counselling in to help organize and distribute all the toys and money to the families in our community."

Lee Fraser added this year saw "a mountain of toys" under Smitty's Christmas tree.

"Merry Christmas to everyone from our Smitty's family to yours."