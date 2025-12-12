Town of Osoyoos hosts free Snowflake Skate

Photo: Sun Bowl Skating Club (Facebook) Osoyoos' Sun Bowl Arena.

The Town of Osoyoos is holding its annual free Snowflake Skate this month.

On Dec. 20 from 12 to 4 p.m., skaters will be able to enjoy free ice at the Sun Bowl Arena.

The event will see plenty of festive fun, including a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus and cooking decorating.



Additionally, there will be a colouring contest, prizes, and a raffle. Refreshments will also be available.

Free skates are on site, but attendees must bring their own helmets.