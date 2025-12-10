Anarchist Mountain Fire Department's hearts are full after major community food drive

Photo: Anarchist Mountain Fire Department Anarchist Mountain Fire Department thrilled by success of food drive.

The Anarchist Mountain Fire Department is thrilled by the support for their annual food drive in support of the Osoyoos Food Bank.

"Our hearts are full after witnessing the unbelievable generosity from our community," they shared on Facebook following the event, which saw massive participation.

"Bag by bag, box by box, donation by donation, [the community] showed up in ways that went far beyond what we ever expected."

All of the donations will go towards families in need, right at home in the region.

"We may be small, but we have big hearts and this food drive proved that in the most beautiful way," the department said.

"Thank you for caring, for giving, and for showing what it truly means to look out for one another and our neighbours."