Oliver Mayor Martin Johansen says he will not be running in 2026

Photo: Sarah Crookall Oliver Mayor Martin Johansen.

Longtime Oliver mayor, Martin Johansen, has announced he will not be running for mayor in a third term in the coming year.

"After much contemplation, I have decided not to run for mayor in the next election," Johansen said Tuesday.

"It's been an honour and a privilege to serve as mayor for the Town of Oliver since 2018. I'm grateful for the opportunity to be of service to our community and a big thank you to everyone in our community for your trust and confidence in me to serve as mayor."

The Oliver leader has served as mayor over the last eight years and the past two municipal terms. In October 2026, B.C. residents will vote for new local elected representatives.

The current mayor has been no stranger to municipal politics, working in administration with the City of Kelowna for over two decades. He succeeded Ron Hovanes as Oliver mayor, another longtime elected official.

"I wanted to bring some different perspectives and some new thoughts and some energy, and I definitely have brought some new ideas forward, especially based on my working career with the city of Kelowna," Johansen said.

"I think we've made some changes over the years that have happened behind the scenes, as far as administration and processes and different things go, and just different ways of looking at things, and I think it's been valuable for our community."

Johansen added he's proud of everything the town has accomplished over his tenure, and is confident that the municipality is well-positioned for future success.

"For me, the meaningful work and the outstanding people I've met over the years are highlights, and I'm going to cherish them for years to come.

"And I really want to acknowledge the amazing support I received from my family while serving our community. It can be very time-consuming, but I'm excited for what the future holds."

Johansen said he will especially be looking forward to spending more time with family and friends. He added he wanted to share the news early enough that new candidates have time to consider running.

"My door is always open if anyone's interested in having a discussion about what the job entails and what they might be getting themselves into, if they're considering putting their name forward for mayor and or council."

General municipal elections will take place in October 2026.