Oliver Theatre screens free holiday movies with food bank donation

Photo: Oliver Theatre Donations to the Oliver Food Bank as part of holiday film screenings.

Oliver Theatre is screening free holiday movies with a food bank donation this month.

On Dec. 10 at 6 p.m., The Polar Express will be playing. Then, on Dec. 17 at 6 p.m., Home Alone will hit the big screen.

The local movie theatre already screened The Nightmare Before Christmas last week as part of the holiday promotion.

"Thank you all who attended our free movie for our local food bank," the theatre said on social media. "We are already overwhelmed by the amount donated!"

Doors to the shows open half-an-hour before showtime.

"Bring your friends, your holiday spirit, and a donation to support our community."