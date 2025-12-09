Town of Osoyoos reschedules public input meeting for 2026 budget; proposed property tax increases

Photo: Sarah Crookall Osoyoos Town Hall.

UPDATE: 4:45 p.m.

The Town of Osoyoos has changed the date of its special public input meeting for the 2026 budget to Monday, Dec. 15, 2025.

In a Tuesday public notice, the municipality said the meeting, initially scheduled for Thursday, will be taking place next week at 7 p.m.

The meeting will be held in Room 4/5 at the Sonora Community Centre.

ORIGINAL: 4 a.m.

Osoyoos residents have the opportunity to give input on the town's 2026 budget, with preliminary figures now set.

On Thursday at 6 p.m., the municipality will be holding a special public input meeting at the Sonora Community Centre.

The 2026 five-year budget report will be presented to council on Tuesday.

Earlier in November, council voted in favour of its utility fees. Domestic water is expected to increase $7.26 per month. Agriculture water is slated to increase $0.84 per month per acre for irrigation, and a $2.66 per month for residences.

Sewer fees are slated at an increase of $2.71 per month, and garbage and recycling fess are expected to increase by $2.77 per month.

Additionally, average property taxes are anticipated to increase by $160.15 per year, or $13.35 per month.

As of Monday, the proposed total five-year capital plan amounts to $32,729,664 for all years, with 2026 general fund capital projects ringing in at $10,483,778.

To speak at Thursday's special meeting, participants must register for a three-minute presentation by Wednesday at 4 p.m.

On Dec. 19, council is anticipated to give first three readings to the budget.

To provide written feedback or to request to speak at Thursday's special meeting email [email protected].

For more information on the 2026 budget, click here.