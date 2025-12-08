African-style giant puppet of Saint Sara walks Osoyoos streets

Photo: Yinet Gonzalez Gomez Brahima Kone with WANA's commissioned large-scale puppet Saint Sara-la-Kali.

A grand-scale puppet of a Romani Saint has come to life, bursting with colour and presence, in Osoyoos.

West African puppeteer Brahima Kone was commissioned by Wide Arts National Association to create Saint Sara-la-Kali, which was unveiled at Osoyoos' Christmas Lite-Up Parade Friday.

For the project, artistic director and WANA president Wina Poliquin said she chose the patron saint or 'Black Madonna' of the Romani people, representing hope in displacement and connection to the divine.

"The sacred feminine representation is very prominent in our projects," Poliquin said. "It refers to mother earth's nature [and] birth cycles."

Kone hails from Burkina Faso, but has been living in Quebec for the past year and a half. He has been staying in Osoyoos over the last month creating Saint Sara.

"It was a wonderful residency and I really appreciated the result, the parade, and the community here," Kone said in French, translated to English.

Kone said puppetry is a part of his culture where large puppet displays are performed.

"The city where I lived in Burkina Faso has a puppet centre called 'Les Grandes Personnes de Boromo' (The Great People of Boromo), so I joined them, and that's where I became a puppeteer," he said.

"Puppetry is an art form that combines many other arts (painting, sculpture, hairstyling, welding, dance, etc.)."

As such, seamstress Naomi Rodriguez completed the puppet's outfit and Poliquin helped with painting.

"It was a real gift to have him In Osoyoos to build this piece with his expertise," Poliquin said.

During the town's Lite-Up event, the puppet walked along Main Street, interacting with spectators and kids.

The WANA president added she is hoping to have the artist back for future collaborations. Anyone interested in learning more can email [email protected].