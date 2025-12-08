Your photos: Osoyoos' Christmas Lite-Up sparkled on Main Street

The Lite-Up Parade featured plenty of cheer, honking, creativity, and hot cocoa from local businesses and organizations.

Yinet Gonzalez Gomez, Leo Strebly, and Ron Hiller were some of the photographers highlighting the night.

Among the many float participants, Wide Arts National Assocation's commissioned large-scale puppet Saint Sara took to the street.

The event is organized by Osoyoos Festival Society, and concluded with bonfires and a blazing fireworks display.

It was a festive weekend overall in Penticton, with the conclusion of the popular annual Fire & Ice Festival at various locations, celebrating the warmth amidst winter.