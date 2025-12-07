276398
Oliver/Osoyoos News  

Photos: Osoyoos Secondary School's 'Frozen the Musical' melts hearts

'Frozen' show melts hearts

Osoyoos Secondary School students gave a performance of Frozen the Musical that melted hearts over the weekend.

From Dec. 4 to 7, Grade 10 to 12 Drama Club and Musical Theatre students shared the adventures of Arendelle at OSS Community Theatre.

"This show represents months of dedication from 52 cast members + tech crew + shop + art + drama students," OSS Drama Club said on social media Sunday.

