Photos: Osoyoos Secondary School's 'Frozen the Musical' melts hearts

Photo: OSS Drama Club
Frozen the Musical by Osoyoos Elementary School.
Click here to view gallery
Photo: OSS Drama Club Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed
Osoyoos Secondary School students gave a performance of Frozen the Musical that melted hearts over the weekend.
From Dec. 4 to 7, Grade 10 to 12 Drama Club and Musical Theatre students shared the adventures of Arendelle at OSS Community Theatre.
"This show represents months of dedication from 52 cast members + tech crew + shop + art + drama students," OSS Drama Club said on social media Sunday.