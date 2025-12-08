Osoyoos & District Arts Council seeks new logo

Photo: Osoyoos & District Arts Council (Facebook)
Osoyoos & District Arts Council.
Local artists can put their talent to the test with a logo rebrand for the Osoyoos & District Arts Council.
Until Jan. 9, the council will be accepting submissions for a "new modern logo" in digital format.
"This is a great opportunity to showcase your skills [and] potentially win a prize of $500," the council said on social media.
Contestants can view the council's former logo, colours, and mission online here.
To submit a logo design, email [email protected].