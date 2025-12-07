Okanagan Nation Alliance hosts First Speakers Language Gathering in Osoyoos

Photo: Okanagan Nation Alliance (Facebook) Syilx Nation members gather in Osoyoos for First Speakers Language Gathering Dec. 5 to 7.

Syilx Nation members gathered and shared language knowledge in Osoyoos over the weekend.

From Friday to Sunday, Okanagan Nation Alliance hosted the First Speakers Language Gathering in partnership with kʷu cnxiʔ Cree Whelsula at Watermark Beach Resort.

"This important gathering creates space for fluent speakers to connect, share, and guide planning around sqilxʷ education, culture, and well-being," ONA said on social media Saturday.

"It is also a meaningful opportunity for learners to listen, observe, and deepen their understanding alongside those carrying the language forward."

A reception dinner, open mic, discussions, socials, and guideline development all took place over the three-day event.

"limləmt to all who journeyed, offered teachings, opened their hearts to learning, and stood in support," ONA added.

Your presence keeps our language strong for future generations."