Kelowna's alt-country band Dirt Road Opera plays Oliver's Venables Theatre

Photo: Dirt Road Opera (Facebook) Dirt Road Opera performing.

The Okanagan's alt-country group Dirt Road Opera is hitting the Venables Theatre in Oliver this month.

Dec. 14 at 7 p.m., DRO will be playing their roots-driven sound from Kelowna.

The band is fronted by Juno nominees and BC Country Music Association Hall of Fame inductees Rachel Matkin and Barry Mathers, alongside multi-Instrumentalist Robert Bailey and drummer Jay Terrence.

"Known for their award winning songwriting and signature harmonies, Dirt Road Opera crafts music that blends grit and grace," reads the event listing.

