Photos: Oliver Fire Department serves up breakfast in firehall

The Oliver Fire Department served up breakfast for charity Saturday, hand-delivering eats to residents, service personnel, and even four-legged friends.

"A big thank you to everyone who came out for our 11th annual drive thru breakfast," OFD said on social media Saturday.

"We will be announcing the total donation next week when we are able to make a presentation to the Knights of Columbus in person."

Oliver's Wolf Tree Coffee donated fresh coffee.

Additionally, Osoyoos Fire Rescue and BC Emergency Health Services rolled through the firehall for the occasion.

"We are always happy to support our neighbouring agencies both on and off scene," said OFR on social media.

"We’re glad their fundraiser was successful and thank them for the delicious breakfast."