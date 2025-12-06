Traffic delays on Fairview Road Bridge for investigation work in Oliver next week

Photo: istock/Rick Jacobs Road work ahead sign

Drivers in Oliver will see some traffic delays on the Fairview Road Bridge on Tuesday.

In a public notice, the Town of Oliver said that Fairview Bridge will experience traffic interruptions due to geotechnical investigation of the bridge.

Drivers are advised that the traffic will be single-lane alternating during this period. The work is planned from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"Please plan ahead and expect minor delays," the town said.

"Thank you for your patience as this necessary work is completed."