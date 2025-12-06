278383
Oliver/Osoyoos News  

Traffic delays on Fairview Road Bridge for investigation work in Oliver next week

Drivers in Oliver will see some traffic delays on the Fairview Road Bridge on Tuesday.

In a public notice, the Town of Oliver said that Fairview Bridge will experience traffic interruptions due to geotechnical investigation of the bridge.

Drivers are advised that the traffic will be single-lane alternating during this period. The work is planned from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"Please plan ahead and expect minor delays," the town said.

"Thank you for your patience as this necessary work is completed."

