Traffic delays on Fairview Road Bridge for investigation work in Oliver next week

Photo: istock/Rick Jacobs
Road work ahead sign
Drivers in Oliver will see some traffic delays on the Fairview Road Bridge on Tuesday.
In a public notice, the Town of Oliver said that Fairview Bridge will experience traffic interruptions due to geotechnical investigation of the bridge.
Drivers are advised that the traffic will be single-lane alternating during this period. The work is planned from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
"Please plan ahead and expect minor delays," the town said.
"Thank you for your patience as this necessary work is completed."