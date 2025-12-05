Osoyoos' Nk'Mip Cellars to host Winter Solstice Dinner

Photo: Nk'Mip Cellars Nk'Mip Cellars.

Nk'Mip Cellars' Sweetgrass restaurant will be hosting its annual Winter Solstice Dinner this month.

On Dec. 20, guests will be able to enjoy stories and teachings shared around the table in celebration of the return to light.

"Join us for an intimate, multi-course dinner that celebrates the abundance of the land and the wisdom of the season," Nk'Mip Cellars said on social media.

"In Syilx tradition, the solstice is a time of reflection and renewal. This dinner is more than a meal; it's an experience rooted in culture, connection, and the quiet promise of the returning sun."

Chef Shawn Cheer.will be serving up a three-course meal.

For more information on the Winter Solstice Dinner and to make a reservation, click here.