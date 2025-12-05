Osoyoos' Main Street to close for Christmas Lite-Up parade

Photo: Yinet Gonzalez Gomez Osoyoos Christmas Lite-Up Parade 2024.

Osoyoos' Main Street will see a closure for the town's Christmas Lite-Up parade Friday evening.

From 6:15 to 7:15 p.m., drivers can expect the street will be closed from the intersection of Highway 3 and Highway 97 to Highway 3 and Kingfisher Drive.

Alternatively, a detour will be available along 62nd Avenue, but 74th Avenue will only be open to local traffic.



"Please watch for traffic personnel and follow posted detour signs," the Town of Osoyoos said in a public notice.