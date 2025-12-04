Osoyoos resident wins $500 gift from Make Water Work challenge

Photo: Okanagan Basin Water Board Okanagan Basin Water Board photo.

An Osoyoos local won the Make Water Work residents challenge, taking home a $500 garden centre gift certificate.

Earlier this year, Phyllis Argyle pledged to be water wise with the Okanagan Basin Water Board and is now reaping the rewards.

"Phyllis is still weighing her options and deciding which of our fantastic garden centre partners she’d like her $500 GC from," OBWB said. "Tough choice!"

OBWB congratulated Argyle for the win.