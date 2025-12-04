Oliver/Osoyoos News

Osoyoos' new garbage carts to appear curbside by mid-month

Rolling out new trash plans

Photo: Sarah Crookall Osoyoos Town Hall.

The Town of Osoyoos is anticipating most people will get their new garbage carts by mid-December.

In a Wednesday press release, the municipality said the new curbside carts should be delivered in front of each property between Dec. 5 and 19.

Residents who applied for a change-out will soon be contacted with a collection date. Rented cart users will also be contacted for pick-ups.

Inside of the new carts, utility users will receive an information brochure.

"If you expect to be out of town during the first weeks of December, please make arrangements with your caretaker or neighbour to bring your carts in from the curb once they arrive," the town said.

For more information on the curbside cart program, click here.