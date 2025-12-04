Oliver/Osoyoos News

Coffee roastery storefront Joycraft Roasters opens in Osoyoos

Fresh beans on the scene

Photo: Sarah Crookall Maryke Vandermarel of Joycraft Roasters.

Joycraft Roasters has brewed up a new local business on Highway 3 in Osoyoos, opening with a bash this weekend.

South Okanagan resident Maryke Vandermarel started the business after a background spent in winery management and as a sommelier.

"I was a wine geek before, now I'm a coffee geek," the owner and roaster said.

"In the last 10 years or so, I've been roasting for my own personal consumption, with a much smaller machine, but it's a lot of the same skill set [...] You're aiming at producing something that's very, very flavourful."

The coffee roaster said having a knowledge of flavour profiles is helpful in knowing what to brew when, and with what.

For instance, Vandermarel would recommend her El Salvador roast for drinking on its own, but not for espresso due to its brightness and acidity. Instead, the owner will have her Costa Rican roast for espresso.

In store, Joycraft Roasters will have more information on each roast.

"Even though it's 9 a.m. and there's no alcohol, I kind of want a little of the same experience in my hobby as I do in my glass of wine [...] I want it to be something that I can sit down and really relax and enjoy."

Joycraft will be selling whole beans, starting with four different roasts with beans from Canadian importers.

"With the [buying] sentiment in the world right now, I'm really focusing on Canadian importers. Currently, I've got some beans in from Costa Rica, Brazil, Ethiopia and El Salvador."

Vandermarel will have a rotating seasonal selection, focusing on the high quality producers. Additionally, she said with Canadian importers she can better guarantee more sustainable and ethical practices throughout the supply chain.

The business is offering door-delivered coffee subscriptions. Joycraft will be open Thursday through Monday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This coming weekend, Vandermarel will be running an opening sale with 20 per cent off bags of coffee.

For more information on Joycraft Roasters and to order, click here.