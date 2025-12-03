Oliver/Osoyoos News

Town of Osoyoos releases 2026 winter activity guide

Register soon for winter fun

Photo: Sarah Crookall Sonora Community Centre.

The Town of Osoyoos has released its 2026 Winter Program and Activity Guide.

In a Tuesday public notice, the municipality said the guide can now be viewed online.

"The guide is full of new programs for children and adults along with some returning favourites," reads the notice.

Registration begins Dec. 10 at 8 a.m. online, and 9 a.m. in person at the Sonora Community Centre.

To view the 2026 Winter Program and Activity Guide, click here.