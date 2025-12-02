Oliver/Osoyoos News

Town of Osoyoos applies jointly for 2026 emergency preparedness fund

$30K application for ESS

Photo: Sarah Crookall Osoyoos sign.

The Town of Osoyoos is once again filling a joint application for access to the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund with other local municipalities.

During last week's council meeting, staff said the $30,000 grant will also be applied for by other Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen municipalities and Indian bands. The money comes from the Union of BC Municipalities and would be granted in 2026.

"This is another opportunity for Town of Osoyoos, and other municipalities and bands within the region to join forces and collaborate on some grant funding that's available," said Rod Risling, chief administrative officer.

"Again, it's one of those grants you hope you never have to use, but from what we know with the way disasters occur on such regular basis, it's something that is needed."

The 2026 individual applications are $10,000 less that what was offered in 2025 at $40,000. However, the total allocation of funds will support regional emergency support services equipment and training.

The proposed total budget for the regional project is $330,000. The RDOS will manage the funds.

"The 2026 grant application is for cultural safety and humility training, joint training exercises, volunteer recognition and recruitment, and the acquisition of supplies and technology." reads a staff report.

"When people are evacuated from their residences, these people kick in and find them accommodations and meals and all kinds of things," Risling added.

"So it's a critical piece of work that involves a lot of volunteers, and this grant will go a long way provide them training, and additional support to be able to assess those are in need when the time arises."

Council approved the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund application.