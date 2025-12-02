Oliver/Osoyoos News
Oliver Fire Department serves up drive-through breakfast
Get served at the Firehall
Photo: Oliver Fire Department
Oliver Fire Department drive-through breakfast 2024.
The Oliver Fire Department is hosting its annual drive-thru breakfast at the firehall this weekend.
On Saturday from 8 to 11 a.m., the fire department will be serving up a hot breakfast sandwich.
The early riser meal will include a ham, cheese, and egg English muffin, as well as a hash brown and an apple. Additionally, juice or local Wolf Tree Coffee will be served.
The 11th annual drive-through is by donation and will support the Knights of Columbus Food Hamper Program.
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
