Oliver Fire Department serves up drive-through breakfast

Get served at the Firehall

Photo: Oliver Fire Department Oliver Fire Department drive-through breakfast 2024.

The Oliver Fire Department is hosting its annual drive-thru breakfast at the firehall this weekend.

On Saturday from 8 to 11 a.m., the fire department will be serving up a hot breakfast sandwich.

The early riser meal will include a ham, cheese, and egg English muffin, as well as a hash brown and an apple. Additionally, juice or local Wolf Tree Coffee will be served.

The 11th annual drive-through is by donation and will support the Knights of Columbus Food Hamper Program.