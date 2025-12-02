Oliver/Osoyoos News

Town of Osoyoos could be getting more video surveillance

More video surveillance

Photo: Pixabay Town of Osoyoos looks into finalizing Video Surveillance Policy.

The Town of Osoyoos could be getting more video surveillance across town due to increased requests.

In a committee meeting last week, council green lit steps toward finalizing a "Video Surveillance Policy."

"The reason for this coming forward now at this time, is administration has received additional requests for video surveillance in certain areas of the municipality," said Amy Robinson, deputy corporate officer.

"And as we've recommended, other options be tried, it's now moved to the point that we are looking at video surveillance for these areas."

The town initially tried alternative measures, including "storing vehicles in secure off-site locations, and installing motion-activated lighting in locations prone to vandalism and graffiti," reads a staff report.

Additionally, the town does have some motion-activated cameras already in use.

However, Robinson said the move for more surveillance was suggested to improve efficiency and reduce staff time and supply costs of ongoing incidents. The main aim is to protect town assets, she said.

Staff would likely be requesting a total of seven new cameras.

The staff report indicates the video monitoring system will be in or around municipal buildings, facilities, parks, and open spaces.

"Some of the cameras that we're going to be looking at as we go forward will be, say, in Gyro Park, they will be picking up a wider span of information and possibly impacting the people who visit the park. So we want to make sure that we take the highest that we take the highest level of assessment on that," Robinson said.

Council discussed how long video footage will be kept, to which Robinson said it would depend on the amount of data used on a cloud-based app before it is recorded over, possible between one to four weeks.

"In general, the commissioner's office doesn't favour keeping information like that for a longer period of time, and there are going to have to be very strict controls on who has access to that information," Robinson added.

In order to follow standards, the municipality would need to be in compliance with the Privacy Commissioner's recommendations on public surveillance.

Additionally, a privacy impact assessment would be carried out to assess risks, necessity, and proportionality of surveillance. Signage would also have to go up to notify residents.

Council will vote on the finalization of the surveillance policy and camera locations at an upcoming meeting.