Osoyoos' Watermark Beach Resort hosts festive Jingle ball
Dance away at Jingle Ball
Photo: Watermark Beach Resort
Watermark Beach Resort hosts annual Jingle Ball on Dec. 13.
Osoyoos' Watermark Beach Resort is hosting its jolly annual Jingle Ball this month.
On Dec. 13 at 6 p.m., event-goers can dance the night away in the resort's Vineyard Ballroom.
"Guests will start their evening with a glass of bubbly, followed by canapés and Hors d’oeuvres, a gourmet seasonal buffet, then dance the night away while snapping photos with Santa," reads an email from Watermark.
A holiday turkey dinner will be included on the festive menu, with a discount on a stay for the night.
For more information on the Jingle Ball and to buy tickets, click here.
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
