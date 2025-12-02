Oliver/Osoyoos News

Osoyoos' Watermark Beach Resort hosts festive Jingle ball

Photo: Watermark Beach Resort Watermark Beach Resort hosts annual Jingle Ball on Dec. 13.

Osoyoos' Watermark Beach Resort is hosting its jolly annual Jingle Ball this month.

On Dec. 13 at 6 p.m., event-goers can dance the night away in the resort's Vineyard Ballroom.

"Guests will start their evening with a glass of bubbly, followed by canapés and Hors d’oeuvres, a gourmet seasonal buffet, then dance the night away while snapping photos with Santa," reads an email from Watermark.

A holiday turkey dinner will be included on the festive menu, with a discount on a stay for the night.

For more information on the Jingle Ball and to buy tickets, click here.