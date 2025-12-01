Oliver/Osoyoos News
Town of Osoyoos joins Facebook to boost communications
Town joins Facebook
Photo: Sarah Crookall
Osoyoos Town Hall.
The Town of Osoyoos has created a new Facebook page to share important notices with residents.
On Monday, the town said in a public notice that it was excited to share it will be officially sending information on the social media platform.
The move comes after the municipality recently released a survey seeking feedback on town communications.
"This new page will be your go-to spot for important updates, community news, events, and everything happening around town," reads the notice.
To follow the Town of Osoyoos on Facebook, click here.
More Oliver/Osoyoos News
RECENT STORIES
- 'Country' Joe dies California - 3:17 pm
- Khamenei's son takes overIran - 3:15 pm
- 23 people rescued from iceOntario - 3:14 pm
- Firefighter climbs the ranksOsoyoos - 3:12 pm
- Power out to hundredsNorth Okanagan - 3:11 pm
Real Estate
600 Sarsons Road #109
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$699,000
more details
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$699,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Tonga South Okanagan BC SPCA >
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
© 2026 Castanet.net