Oliver/Osoyoos News  

Town of Osoyoos joins Facebook to boost communications

Sarah Crookall - Dec 1, 2025 / 2:56 pm | Story: 587019

The Town of Osoyoos has created a new Facebook page to share important notices with residents.

On Monday, the town said in a public notice that it was excited to share it will be officially sending information on the social media platform.

The move comes after the municipality recently released a survey seeking feedback on town communications.

"This new page will be your go-to spot for important updates, community news, events, and everything happening around town," reads the notice.

To follow the Town of Osoyoos on Facebook, click here.

