Osoyoos firefighters cap off Movember with fundraiser for mental health

Photo: Osoyoos Fire Rescue Osoyoos firefighters help out with Movember.

The Osoyoos Firefighters Society partnered with Backroads Brewing Company for their first ever Movember Shave & Share event, having been growing out their 'staches all month long.

On Sunday, they gathered to see the results and get a fresh shave while raising money for awareness on men’s mental health and the stigmas surrounding it.

"Shoutout to Mike's Barber Shop for shaving off our firefighters mustaches and Backroads for donating a portion of sales towards our Movember Fundraiser," reads a post from the firefighters group.

"We thank all the community members and patrons for coming out to support our firefighters and raising over $750 towards Movember."