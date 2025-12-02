Oliver/Osoyoos News

Couple says their South Okanagan home was forfeited with insufficient word from province

Tax snafu loses home

Photo: Chung Chow. File photo.

Homeowners of a Mount Baldy property in Oliver had their home forfeited to the Ministry of Finance, and are now pushing back, claiming failures in process.

Last year, in September 2024, Blake Schimek and Jocelyn Horner said they received a letter dated February 2024 from the province that their home of 10 years at 185 Porcupine Road was forfeited in December 2020.

The couple, who spend much of the year in Australia, claim they never received any prior warning letters and that they later found out automatic property tax payments they set up were not going through from 2018 to 2020.

"We kind of thought that it was a scam or something like that, because [the letter] wasn't really detailed. It didn't have much information," Schimek said. "Everyone had all of our emails and all that information."

After seeing their failed auto-deposit, Schimek said they called the number in the letter and a representative with the province said they owed $2,121.44.

"Which kind of baffled us, because we've been paying all the [utility] bills. Even still, we've been paying everything, so everything was up to date, except for that one tax."

Additionally, they claim they later paid back taxes.

A few remission request letters were sent, but were rejected as of August 2025. Since then, the couple said they have been unable to get ahold of anyone about their file with no further ministry contact.

In an email, the Ministry of Finance told Castanet properties with unpaid taxes are subject to forfeiture under the Taxation (Rural Area) Act, and that the province periodically searches for up-to-date contact information for homeowners, "such as phone numbers and mailing addresses," to ensure tax payers can be reached about their accounts.

"Former owners still have an additional three years to regain ownership once the property has been transferred to the Crown if they pay all outstanding taxes, penalties and fees. During these three years, letters are sent to the former owner to advise how they can regain ownership," the ministry added.

"Property owners with overdue amounts are sent a statement of account each month showing the amount owing. Owners can also create an eTaxBC account where they can access property tax notices and outstanding balance information at any time."

Schimek and Horner have been working with a lawyer, hoping to regain the property legally.