Residents rally in favour of Penticton's tiny homes proposal

Photo: Sarah Crookall Roughly 40 people rally in support of Penticton's proposed 50 tiny homes Nov. 30.

A group of about 40 people rallied with red cardboard hearts at the potential site of 50 proposed tiny homes in Penticton.

Sunday afternoon, the newly formed housing advocacy group Penticton Housing for All demonstrated in favour of the City's proposed transitional housing development at the Dartmouth Road dog park.

"I have a son that's on the street and in and out of the shelter," said local Penny Poitras.

"He's a wonderful man. He has a disease [substance addiction]. We as a family, have tried for eight years now to try to figure this out for him and try to support him. What I notice most about him is — when he has a roof over his head, and he has a bed to lie on, and he has a lock on his door — he does better."

On Nov. 4, council sparred over whether to grant a Temporary Use Permit to BC Housing for the tiny homes over a three-year period.

The stated goal of the housing proposal is to offer a step-up to unhoused individuals from city shelters. In recent months, an infamous encampment off Fairview Road has been a growing source of contention in the city.

The project's funding would be coming from the province's "Heart and Hearth" program, which requires harm reduction services on site, according to the city.



However, the proposal has faced strong opposition, with over 1,500 people signing a petition with concerns about the development.

Some common concerns include the project being too close to the Wiltse neighbourhood and its schools and childcare, crime, lack of consultation, and the loss of the dog run area.

One person against the current proposal showed up at the rally saying his home and business across the street could be negatively affected. He added that he is in favour of transitional housing, but not a safe-injection site on the property.

Penticton Housing for All said such opposition during the council meeting prompted the rally.

"We have over 70 people in an encampment right now who are freezing, and a lot of them, unfortunately, won't last the winter. Part of that is [because] our current systems are not housing people adequately," said organizer Isaiah Collins.

Collins said his uncle died in a Vancouver shelter in 2022. With the Penticton and District Society for Community Living, Collins has interviewed 10 people with experience in shelters.

He said the interviewees have fallen through the cracks.

"I am in favour of any solution and any housing opportunity that gets people off the streets and helps them become safe and able to participate and feel welcome in their community," Collins added.

"Our Hearth funding is for a safe injection site, and we're going to have to go through that, or else we don't have it. So, it's either we get these tiny homes or we don't get these tiny homes."

Collins also said he supports the location because it is near amenities and facilities.

Meanwhile, Poitras said her 43-year-old son still shows up in her yard everyday, looking to belong. She added that when he's on the street he can't focus on getting sober because he's too caught up on basic survival.

"I was so disappointed when it was a 'no' from a lot of people, and I thought this wasn't going to happen. My son's really looking forward to it happening."

Council will decide on the 50 tiny homes proposal at the upcoming meeting Tuesday.