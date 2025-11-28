Oliver/Osoyoos News

Baldy Mountain Resort east of Oliver to be first Okanagan skill hill open

First local hill opening

Photo: Baldy Mountain Resort Baldy Mountain Resort to open Nov. 29.

Baldy Mountain Resort east of Oliver is now scheduled to be the first South Okanagan ski hill open this weekend.

In a Thursday social media post, the resort announced its having an early ski season for the third year in a row.

"Mother nature provided us the goods this week to make opening a reality," reads the post.



Last week, the resort said it was slated to open early on Dec. 12 if not earlier. With recent snowfall, the mountain will indeed be ready much sooner.

As such, the resort will be offering 50 per cent off lift tickets with a non-perishable food donation to the Oliver Food Bank until Dec. 1. Without donations, left tickets will be 25 per cent off.

"While it is very exciting that we can get people back onto the hill for another winter, we are still in early season. Therefore, for the next couple of weeks, we will have a limited operating schedule," continues the post.

Baldy Mountain Resort schedule:

Nov, 29 to Dec. 1:

Sugarlump chair open with limited runs. Eagle chair and the magic carpet remain closed.

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Cafeteria open

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Baldy Bar open

Closed Monday

Closed

Closed Dec 4 to 8:

Sugarlump chair open with limited runs. Magic carpet opening is dependent on snow.

Eagle chair closed.

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Cafeteria open

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Baldy Bar open

Closed Monday

Closed

Closed Dec. 11:

Open seven days a week

Eagle chair opening dependant on snow.

Cafeteria and bar open regular hours.

On Dec. 12, the resort's Eagle Express shuttle will start with pick-up and drop-off in Oliver and Osoyoos.