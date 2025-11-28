Oliver's 2025 Christmas Food Hamper Silent Auction open
Over 35 baskets in auction
Oliver's 2025 Christmas Food Hamper Silent Auction is now open with over 35 baskets to bid on.
"Every bid placed and every dollar raised helps create Christmas hampers filled with food, and essentials for local families in need," reads a Thursday Oliver Tourism Association press release.
"Together, we can make sure every child in Oliver experiences the warmth, comfort, and joy of the holidays."
The association added more baskets have been added, making this year's auction its biggest yet of six years.
Baskets include contributions of local goods, treats, wine, hospitality experiences, and many other items.
The silent auction supports the long-standing Knights of Columbus Christmas Hamper Program.
Donations can be made online and in-person at Oliver Visitor Centre on Friday between 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and at the town's Community Light Up Celebration.
To bid in the Christmas Food Hamper Silent Auction, click here.
