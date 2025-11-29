288831
Oliver/Osoyoos News  

Town of Osoyoos shares survey on municipal communications

Sarah Crookall - Nov 29, 2025 / 4:00 am | Story: 586444

The Town of Osoyoos has created a survey seeking feedback on its communications strategy.

In a Thursday public notice, the municipality said it is "looking at ways to improve how we share information and connect with our community."

The survey includes questions such as, "What would make it easier for you to stay informed about Town news and updates?"

The town added feedback from the survey will help shape future communications. It coincides with the recent approval of a communications coordinator position for the municipality.

