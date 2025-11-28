South Okanagan General Hospital fundraising campaign sees community donations
Community gives to hospital
The South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation has received more donations to its South Okanagan General Hospital campaign.
This week, the $2 million campaign received contributions from sources, including Osoyoos Fire Rescue and two retired doctors.
Wednesday night, SOSMF visited the fire hall to share the campaign's objectives such as $835,000 for a digital X-ray machine, $875,000 for first-ever ultrasound capabilities, and $300,000 towards workforce housing.
"Our firefighters were pleased to contribute $5,000 to this goal," OFR said on social media Thursday.
The team also challenged the Oliver, Willowbrook, and Anarchist Mountain fire departments to donate to the "shared hospital."
Additionally, local doctors John Dimma and Dave Shaw each donated $5,000 to the SOGH campaign.
“Oliver and Osoyoos are vibrant, growing communities,” said Shaw in a press release. “This hospital is our heart. Enhancing its services will strengthen healthcare for everyone.”
“We want to see SOGH thrive for the next generation, and the fact that the donation is doubled is amazing,” said Dimma, in the press release. “This is our time to step up as a community.”
SOSMF CEO Ian Lindsay said the physicians have served Oliver and Osoyoos for decades, adding that their leadership in donating demonstrates the spirit of the campaign.
To learn more about the SOGH campaign and to donate, click here.
