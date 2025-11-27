Oliver/Osoyoos News

Town of Oliver's yard waste clean up reminder for water health

Photo: Sarah Crookall Town of Oliver.

The Town of Oliver is reminding residents to clean yard waste to protect the community's water.

In a Wednesday public notice, the municipality said protecting drinking water is one aspect of fall clean up.

"As you tidy up your yard and shed this fall, remember: what you store and how you store it matters, because if it is left out in the rain or snow, it could percolate into the groundwater, which is your drinking water," the town said.

The town recommends the following: