Oliver/Osoyoos News
Town of Oliver's yard waste clean up reminder for water health
Clean yard waste for water
Photo: Sarah Crookall
Town of Oliver.
The Town of Oliver is reminding residents to clean yard waste to protect the community's water.
In a Wednesday public notice, the municipality said protecting drinking water is one aspect of fall clean up.
"As you tidy up your yard and shed this fall, remember: what you store and how you store it matters, because if it is left out in the rain or snow, it could percolate into the groundwater, which is your drinking water," the town said.
The town recommends the following:
- Keep fuels, paints, and chemicals in sealed containers
- Store them in dry, secure areas—away from drains and bare soil
- Dispose of unwanted items at approved facilities
- Let’s work together to keep our groundwater clean and safe for everyone
More Oliver/Osoyoos News
RECENT STORIES
- Famed painter on big screenKamloops - 12:27 pm
- Two dead in semi crashPrince George - 12:21 pm
- Inland ferries not protectedRDCK - 12:14 pm
- Get dental work for freeSponsored Content - 12:01 pm
- Arsonist torches restaurantRichmond - 12:00 pm
Real Estate
5220 Sutherland Road
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$899,000
more details
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$899,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Tonga South Okanagan BC SPCA >
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
© 2026 Castanet.net