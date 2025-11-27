Oliver/Osoyoos News
Oliver's Nk'mip Resource Centre Walk-In Clinic changes hours
Walk-in clinic hours change
Photo: Sarah Crookall
Nk'mip Resource Centre Walk-In Clinic.
Oliver's Nk'mip Resource Centre Walk-In Clinic has changed its hours with limited days over the holidays.
On Fridays, the clinic will now be open from 9 a.m to noon. Then, from 1 to 3:30 p.m.
Previously, the clinic was open Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Additionally, over the next few weeks the clinic will be open on: Nov. 28, Dec. 5, Dec. 12, Dec. 19, and Jan.9.
Patients without a family doctor are welcome.
The walk-in clinic is located at the Osoyoos Indian Band Health Centre.
Photo: Contributes
Nk'mip Resource Centre Walk-In Clinic poster.
