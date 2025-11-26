Oliver/Osoyoos News
Art Gallery Osoyoos accepting submissions for 'People's Choice' award
Accepting art for award
Photo: Jane Scheffler
The Art Gallery Osoyoos in art form by Jane Scheffler.
The Art Gallery Osoyoos is now accepting applications for its 2026 People's Choice award and show.
Now until Dec. 17, artists of all kinds can pick up an entry form at the gallery to be entered.
Then, the show will run in the new year from Jan. 15 to 31.
Last year, Osoyoos' Julie Snow won the people's choice award for her coyote painting
Inquiries and application can be sent to [email protected]
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
