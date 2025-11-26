Oliver/Osoyoos News

Art Gallery Osoyoos accepting submissions for 'People's Choice' award

Accepting art for award

Photo: Jane Scheffler The Art Gallery Osoyoos in art form by Jane Scheffler.

The Art Gallery Osoyoos is now accepting applications for its 2026 People's Choice award and show.

Now until Dec. 17, artists of all kinds can pick up an entry form at the gallery to be entered.

Then, the show will run in the new year from Jan. 15 to 31.

Last year, Osoyoos' Julie Snow won the people's choice award for her coyote painting

Inquiries and application can be sent to [email protected]