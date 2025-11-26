Oliver/Osoyoos News

Anarchist Mountain Fire Department ready to roll on Christmas food drive

Photo: Anarchist Mountain Fire Department AMFD vehicle post food drive.

Anarchist Mountain Fire Department is about to roll out its second-annual Christmas Food Drive with a new route and stops this year.

Starting at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 6, AMFD will be "hitting the road a little differently," the department said on social media Monday.

"Instead of going door to door, we’ve created a route schedule so you’ll know exactly when we’ll be passing by your area. Simply meet us at the end of your driveway with your donation, and we’ll happily collect it."

The team will be taking of from the fire hall with its first stops on Chapman and Longview roads. The route includes two drop-off locations; one at the rest stop and the other at Jamie Soule Memorial Park.

"If we miss you, we’ll be stopping at the Rest Stop from 5:55–6:15 p.m.," added the fire department.

By 7:10 p.m. at Jamie Soule Memorial Park, AMFD will be hosting a community gathering with s'mores to enjoy.

Donations will also be accepted at the community potluck on Dec. 7.

"Thank you for helping us support our local families this holiday season. All donations will be split between the Osoyoos Feed Bank and the Rock Creek Food Bank," AMFD said.