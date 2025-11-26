Anarchist Mountain Fire Department ready to roll on Christmas food drive
Christmas food drive to roll
Anarchist Mountain Fire Department is about to roll out its second-annual Christmas Food Drive with a new route and stops this year.
Starting at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 6, AMFD will be "hitting the road a little differently," the department said on social media Monday.
"Instead of going door to door, we’ve created a route schedule so you’ll know exactly when we’ll be passing by your area. Simply meet us at the end of your driveway with your donation, and we’ll happily collect it."
The team will be taking of from the fire hall with its first stops on Chapman and Longview roads. The route includes two drop-off locations; one at the rest stop and the other at Jamie Soule Memorial Park.
"If we miss you, we’ll be stopping at the Rest Stop from 5:55–6:15 p.m.," added the fire department.
By 7:10 p.m. at Jamie Soule Memorial Park, AMFD will be hosting a community gathering with s'mores to enjoy.
Donations will also be accepted at the community potluck on Dec. 7.
"Thank you for helping us support our local families this holiday season. All donations will be split between the Osoyoos Feed Bank and the Rock Creek Food Bank," AMFD said.
More Oliver/Osoyoos News
- Gold at the BC GamesThompson-Okanagan - 8:00 pm
- RCMP seek missing manKelowna - 7:30 pm
- Poll: Move to daylight timePoll - 7:30 pm
- Spreading endo awarenessSalmon Arm - 7:00 pm
- Regional pride at BC GamesVernon - 7:00 pm
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$524,900
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Sasha South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices