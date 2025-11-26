Oliver/Osoyoos News

Gas station gold scam sellers roll into Osoyoos

Gold scams at gas stations

Photo: Karlie Maxner Fake gold scammers sold outside of Osoyoos' 7-11 in November.

A recurring gas station gold-selling scam has returned to Osoyoos, which means it could be en route to other areas of the Okanagan-Similkameen.

Last week, Karlie Maxner said her boyfriend was at the local 7-11 when he was approached by a family of four in a white SUV asking for gas money to get to Vancouver.



Maxner said her partner was feeling in the holiday spirit, so he offered $100. However, the scammers said it wasn't enough and offered discounted 18-karat gold jewelry the man was wearing for $150.

"From what I was gathering from my boyfriend, it was more of a thank you, or trying to get more money from him after he was willing to give a little bit of money," Maxner said.

"When I picked it up and I was looking at it, it just had a weird shine to it."

The Osoyoos resident took the jewelry to Elvis Fine Jewelry who told her it was fake and immediately knew which scam it was. Her heart sank.

The Osoyoos jeweller told Castanet that their staff has seen plenty of fake gold coming through the shop due to a similar gas station scam.

It's usually all brass jewelry.

And police are well aware.

"These people often have at least one child with them and provide a bleeding heart story of being down on their luck and offer the jewelry at a very discounted price," RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda said.

Gino Del-Ciotto, a Princeton gold prospector, said he most recently saw the scam roll through his town over the summer.

"They generally come to Princeton in the summer, because we're a lot busier then," Del-Ciotto said. "But this is the first time I've seen them doing it during the Christmas season."

He suspects people could be running the scam again because of current gold prices.

According to Canada Gold, the price of the precious metal was $187 per gram Tuesday. That is more than double the amount it was on the same day last year at $90.

Del-Ciotto added that any pawn shop or gold bullion dealer will buy your gold at market rates. As such, any major discounts should be suspect.

Bayda said the scam is common among fraudsters who travel from town to town, making it more difficult to identify and locate them. Often, the suspects are also using a rental vehicle.

"I strongly encourage people to call the police," Bayda said.

Maxner said her boyfriend didn't contact the police because he said he was willing to give the family money.

Bayda's advice is to double check.

"Ask the seller if you can have the item tested at a jewelry store before it is paid for. I guarantee they would not allow you to take it and would not accompany you to a jewelry store."

Additionally, Del-Ciotto said if you don't see two different stamps on the jewelry, it should raise concerns.



Maxner said the jewelry her boyfriend received only said "18K" on it.

"They've got to have the karat, which is the purity of the gold, and they also have to have what's called a 'maker's stamp.' Every individual goldsmith has their own stamp," Del-Ciotto said.

Del-Ciotto added that if the scammers have already been through Osoyoos, they could be making their way through various towns in the Okanagan-Similkameen.

Police recommend reporting the fraudsters' vehicle and licence plates, which direction they were travelling, and if possible, photos of the suspects.

"In the past, individuals committing these crimes have been tracked through multiple reports to police and subsequently arrested," Bayda said.