Oliver/Osoyoos News

Thrash Wrestling closing out "No Regrets" tour in Osoyoos

Thrash Wrestling at legion

Photo: Trash Wrestling. Thrash Wrestling comes to Osoyoos Dec. 6.

Okanagan's Thrash Wrestling is bringing its "No Regrets" show to Osoyoos in just over a week.

On Dec. 6 at 7 p.m., the wrestling show is hosting its last event of the year at the Osoyoos Legion.

Royal Canadian Legion Br 173, Osoyoos, B.C.

You'll see "The Relaxation Sensation" Davey Deals, "Top Drawer" Michael More, The Vixen Jade, Riea Von Slasher, "The Main Character" Braydon Goss, and the "Bravest Lion's Honor" Parm Mann Singh, and many more," reads the event listing.

Additionally, the company said the 2025 finale will be one not to miss.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit Unity Clothing or click here.