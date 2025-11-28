Oliver/Osoyoos News
Thrash Wrestling closing out "No Regrets" tour in Osoyoos
Thrash Wrestling at legion
Photo: Trash Wrestling.
Thrash Wrestling comes to Osoyoos Dec. 6.
Okanagan's Thrash Wrestling is bringing its "No Regrets" show to Osoyoos in just over a week.
On Dec. 6 at 7 p.m., the wrestling show is hosting its last event of the year at the Osoyoos Legion.
Royal Canadian Legion Br 173, Osoyoos, B.C.
You'll see "The Relaxation Sensation" Davey Deals, "Top Drawer" Michael More, The Vixen Jade, Riea Von Slasher, "The Main Character" Braydon Goss, and the "Bravest Lion's Honor" Parm Mann Singh, and many more," reads the event listing.
Additionally, the company said the 2025 finale will be one not to miss.
For more information and to buy tickets, visit Unity Clothing or click here.
More Oliver/Osoyoos News
RECENT STORIES
- Owls take provincial openerSports - 7:00 pm
- Help renew a local trailSalmon Arm - 7:00 pm
- Caught on cameraVernon - 7:00 pm
- New hotel gets green lightLake Country - 7:00 pm
- Accessibility survey openOsoyoos - 7:00 pm
Real Estate
3124 Cox Road
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$919,000
more details
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$919,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Tonga South Okanagan BC SPCA >
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
© 2026 Castanet.net