Oliver/Osoyoos News

Firefighters Society donates $500 to support Osoyoos Rattlers at volleyball provincials

Fire team donates to Rattlers

Photo: Osoyoos Fire Recuse OFR presents check to Osoyoos Rattlers for upcoming provincials.

Osoyoos Firefighters Society donated $500 to help the high school senior girls volleyball team make it to provincials.

On Monday, the fire rescue announced it was able to offer the gift to support travel and accommodation costs for the Osoyoos Rattlers at the BC Provincial Tournament in the Lower Mainland.

"With the start of every school year, students take part in local athletics programs honing their skills both individually and together in teams. It’s truly a sight to behold, watching each student rise above the challenge," OFR said on social media.



"In cases like these, where teamwork and dedication have earned students the unique privilege of competing at the highest level, the cost of sending teams away can make the difference in which teams are able to compete."



The fire department added, "Go Rattlers Go!"