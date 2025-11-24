Oliver/Osoyoos News

Osoyoos' road-crossing chicken goes missing, community on the lookout

Adventure chicken missing

Photo: Contributed Dixie the Chicken.

Osoyoos' adored road-crossing chicken has gone missing, prompting a community-wide effort to bring her home.

Saturday morning, owner Jack Tinsley said he was looking for Dixie, who would normally be in her yard house, but she was no where to be found.

"I was just going to build a big 100-foot [enclosure] — she could roam around the yard in a little chicken wire fence thing. So I was just about to do that, and unfortunately, she went missing."

Dixie has an AirTag that Tinsley uses to track the critter on her adventures to East Osoyoos' Junction 3 Coffee House, Ambrosia Family Restaurant, and nearby motels.

Once, Dixie found herself inside of a motel room with some kids.

"I went looking for her one time down the beach, and I had said to this lady that was sitting on the beach, 'You didn't happen to see a chicken go walking by?' And she goes, 'Oh, you mean Dixie? She's in Room 14, watching TV with the kids," Tinsley said.

"And there she was in Room 14, hanging out with the kids."

Dixie was hand raised as a chick and has learned to enjoy the company of people. She usually sits with Tinsley as he enjoys his morning cup of coffee.

Tinsley briefly took Dixie's tracker off to fasten a new string on it. Since she went missing, he's checked her stomping grounds, with no luck.

He posted about her absenteeism on a popular local Facebook group where people claimed to have seen the chick over the weekend. Many said they'll be on the lookout for her.

"People are just like, 'Oh, that's so sad.' And, 'we love Dixie,"' her owner said. "The people at Ambrosia Restaurant, it's the same thing, they just love her."

Dixie the chicken became a local sensation crossing Highway 3, apparently for a cup of joe from Junction 3 Coffee House. Coffee appears to be Dixie's cup of tea.

Junction 3 even made an AI-generated song about Dixie crossing the road for their celebrated roast.

“Why’d the chicken cross the road? To Junction 3, where the coffee flowed. She don't need no grain, no corn, no feed, just a cup of joe's all she'll ever need," the AI tune sings.

To contact Tinsley about Dixie's whereabouts, call 250-408-8633.