Oliver/Osoyoos News
Oliver's Baldy Mountain Resort could open early this season
Mount Baldy to open early
Photo: Baldy Mountain Resort
Baldy Mountain Resort slated to open Dec. 12.
Oliver's Baldy Mountain Resort is slated to open early in three weeks' time, if not sooner.
On Dec. 12, the ski resort is slated to open if conditions remain favourable as staff have said the mountain is "shaping up nicely."
"We have been working hard packing snow and moving snow in anticipation for an early opening," the resort said Thursday on social media.
But it could open even sooner.
"If the weather holds true we will open as early as possible. Keep an eye on our new website for up to date information or on our socials. Opening day is very soon," the resort added.
More Oliver/Osoyoos News
RECENT STORIES
- Waylon coming to townVernon - 7:00 pm
- 'D-Day for Iranians'Canada - 6:16 pm
- Carney aims for India dealCanada - 6:15 pm
- Ayatollah confirmed killedIran - 6:11 pm
- Food bank needs fundsSummerland - 6:00 pm
Real Estate
3889 Gallaghers Grange
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$849,900
more details
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$849,900
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Susie (& Bobbie) South Okanagan BC SPCA >
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
© 2026 Castanet.net