Oliver's Baldy Mountain Resort could open early this season

Photo: Baldy Mountain Resort Baldy Mountain Resort slated to open Dec. 12.

Oliver's Baldy Mountain Resort is slated to open early in three weeks' time, if not sooner.

On Dec. 12, the ski resort is slated to open if conditions remain favourable as staff have said the mountain is "shaping up nicely."

"We have been working hard packing snow and moving snow in anticipation for an early opening," the resort said Thursday on social media.

But it could open even sooner.

"If the weather holds true we will open as early as possible. Keep an eye on our new website for up to date information or on our socials. Opening day is very soon," the resort added.