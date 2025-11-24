Oliver/Osoyoos News
Osoyoos Fire Rescue donates $1K to food bank
Fire team raises $1K
Photo: Osoyoos Fire Rescue (Facebook)
OFR donate $1,000 to Osoyoos food bank via fundraiser.
Osoyoos Fire Department donated $1,000 to the local food bank thanks to its annual Firefighters Food Bank Fundraiser this weekend.
In a social media post Saturday, the fire team thanked Nesters Market and Save-On-Foods for hosting members outside the stores.
"We thank the entire community that came out and donated to support our local [food bank]," said OFR.
"We would also like to give a shoutout to [Junction 3 Coffee House] for being our coffee sponsor and keeping our crew warm."
