Oliver/Osoyoos News  

Osoyoos Fire Rescue donates $1K to food bank

Fire team raises $1K

Sarah Crookall - Nov 23, 2025 / 6:00 pm | Story: 585715

Osoyoos Fire Department donated $1,000 to the local food bank thanks to its annual Firefighters Food Bank Fundraiser this weekend.

In a social media post Saturday, the fire team thanked Nesters Market and Save-On-Foods for hosting members outside the stores.

"We thank the entire community that came out and donated to support our local [food bank]," said OFR.

"We would also like to give a shoutout to [Junction 3 Coffee House] for being our coffee sponsor and keeping our crew warm."

