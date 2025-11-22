Oliver/Osoyoos News

Photos: Elk herd grazes on mountain east of Osoyoos

Herd of elk grazing

Les Dewar is a photographer and birder who frequently makes the trek up the mountain to see what he might find.

"I was finished birding for the day, only saw [three] hawks, and was heading home. So, I was driving my car down one of the roads, looked over into this open field and there were these elk," Dewar said.

"All the years birding up there I have never seen any elk."

The birder said he saw about 11 of the majestic creatures when he stopped to snap some pics with his Canon R7 and lens plus extender.

