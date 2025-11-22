Oliver/Osoyoos News
Photos: Elk herd grazes on mountain east of Osoyoos
Herd of elk grazing
Photo: Les W Dewar
Herd of Elk on Anarchist Mountain.
Photo: Les W Dewar Photo: Les W Dewar Photo: Les W Dewar Photo: Les W Dewar Photo: Les W Dewar Photo: Contributed Photo: Les W Dewar
A herd of grazing elk was spotted up on Anarchist Mountain east of Osoyoos Tuesday.
Les Dewar is a photographer and birder who frequently makes the trek up the mountain to see what he might find.
"I was finished birding for the day, only saw [three] hawks, and was heading home. So, I was driving my car down one of the roads, looked over into this open field and there were these elk," Dewar said.
"All the years birding up there I have never seen any elk."
The birder said he saw about 11 of the majestic creatures when he stopped to snap some pics with his Canon R7 and lens plus extender.
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
