Oliver/Osoyoos News

Town of Oliver increases water rates 5 per cent, sewer 10 per cent

Photo: Sarah Crookall Town of Oliver.

Oliver council agreed to increase water and sewer fees by five and 10 per cent respectively.

The water rate changes would amount to a $$619.36 per year for the flat domestic rate. Meanwhile, the initially proposed sewer rates of seven per cent represented $445.29 for most homes, however, that rate saw an increase.

During a Monday special meeting, council discussed the percentage of the rates at length.

Council noted aging infrastructure and services versus affordability for people on fixed incomes and current economic challenges.

Some council members supported a six per cent increase of water and irrigation rates, but it failed in favour of the lower original number of five per cent.

Meanwhile sewer and parcel tax rates were increased from seven per cent to 10 per cent.

The town's full 2026 budget will be discussed at an upcoming council meeting.