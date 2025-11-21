Town of Oliver increases water rates 5 per cent, sewer 10 per cent
Rates set for utilities
Oliver council agreed to increase water and sewer fees by five and 10 per cent respectively.
The water rate changes would amount to a $$619.36 per year for the flat domestic rate. Meanwhile, the initially proposed sewer rates of seven per cent represented $445.29 for most homes, however, that rate saw an increase.
During a Monday special meeting, council discussed the percentage of the rates at length.
Council noted aging infrastructure and services versus affordability for people on fixed incomes and current economic challenges.
Some council members supported a six per cent increase of water and irrigation rates, but it failed in favour of the lower original number of five per cent.
Meanwhile sewer and parcel tax rates were increased from seven per cent to 10 per cent.
The town's full 2026 budget will be discussed at an upcoming council meeting.
More Oliver/Osoyoos News
- Instagram on suicide watchUnited States - 6:19 am
- Feds knew rebate was overCanada - 6:18 am
- Facing earthquake concernsMetro Vancouver - 6:16 am
- Carney off to India, JapanCanada - 5:35 am
- RD plans for $5M upgradeRDCK - 4:00 am
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$919,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Tillie South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices