Oliver/Osoyoos News

Willowbrook fire team uses thieves' van for training post impound

A karmic use of thieves' van

Photo: Willowbrook Volunteer Fire Department WVFD uses vehicle used in theft for fire training.

Willowbrook Volunteer Fire Department karmically gained possession of a van previously used in a $10,000 theft of its property.

Two years ago, thieves broke into the fire department's structure protection trailer and took pumps and tools.

"As luck would have it, the vehicle used in the thefts was seized by police and ended up tied up in impound for a lengthy period of time," said WVFD.

"Eventually, the vehicle was forfeited and eventually ended up here at our firehall, for our training purposes."

That training involved a vehicle fire.

"We have taken great delight in using the van for auto extrication training, and then last night, the grand finale, a live fire car fire exercise," WVFD added.

"Thank you Karma!"