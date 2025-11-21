Oliver/Osoyoos News
Willowbrook fire team uses thieves' van for training post impound
A karmic use of thieves' van
Photo: Willowbrook Volunteer Fire Department
WVFD uses vehicle used in theft for fire training.
Willowbrook Volunteer Fire Department karmically gained possession of a van previously used in a $10,000 theft of its property.
Two years ago, thieves broke into the fire department's structure protection trailer and took pumps and tools.
"As luck would have it, the vehicle used in the thefts was seized by police and ended up tied up in impound for a lengthy period of time," said WVFD.
"Eventually, the vehicle was forfeited and eventually ended up here at our firehall, for our training purposes."
That training involved a vehicle fire.
"We have taken great delight in using the van for auto extrication training, and then last night, the grand finale, a live fire car fire exercise," WVFD added.
"Thank you Karma!"
Photo: Willowbrook Volunteer Fire Department
Van used in WVFD fire training.
More Oliver/Osoyoos News
RECENT STORIES
- Instagram on suicide watchUnited States - 6:19 am
- Feds knew rebate was overCanada - 6:18 am
- Facing earthquake concernsMetro Vancouver - 6:16 am
- Carney off to India, JapanCanada - 5:35 am
- RD plans for $5M upgradeRDCK - 4:00 am
Real Estate
3124 Cox Road
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$919,000
more details
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$919,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Tillie South Okanagan BC SPCA >
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
© 2026 Castanet.net