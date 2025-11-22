Oliver/Osoyoos News

Lower Similkameen Indian Band shows off new fire vehicle from national funding

LSIB gets new fire vehicle

Photo: LSIB Tiinesha Begaye with the LSIB's new fire service vehicle, beside the logo she designed.

The Lower Similkameen Indian Band is showing off its newest emergency firefighting vehicle.

In a Wednesday press release, LSIB said it purchased a flat deck truck and a fire skid system through the through the 2024–2025 Urban Wildland Interface Funding Program via Indigenous Services Canada.

"“This project represents far more than just a piece of equipment—it symbolizes the protection of our people, our lands, and our future generations," said LSIB Chief Kieth Crow, in the press release.

LSIB was one of 10 high-risk First Nations communities receiving the national funding that supports wildfire mitigation. It was unveiled to the public during a Department Open House on Nov. 12.

"The Fire Skid consists of a fully self-contained firefighting unit equipped with a water tank, pump, and hose assembly that can be quickly mounted on a truck to reach areas traditional fire engines cannot access," reads the press release.

"Designed for rapid deployment during grassfires and interface fire events, the addition of this specialized vehicle greatly enhances LSIB’s ability to respond to wildfires and safeguard community members, homes, and lands throughout sməlqmíx-syilx areas."

The fire vehicle was received from disaster relief charity GlobalMedic.

LSIB member Tiinesha Begaye designed a firefighters' logo of a Northern Flicker she-bird after winning a contest.

"The bird holds deep spiritual meaning—symbolizing healing, renewal, growth, protection, and good luck. It is also associated with fire, intuition, and a strong connection to the earth—qualities that perfectly align with the purpose of the new emergency vehicle and the community’s commitment to land stewardship," continues the press release.

LSIB added the new fire equipment will support Fire Mitigation and Emergency Preparedness Program. through volunteer training operational readiness, and long-term wildfire prevention efforts across LSIB territories.

"The Northern Flicker on the side of this truck embodies renewal and strength, reflecting LSIB’s deep connection to the land and our collective responsibility to care for it," Crow added.

"We extend our gratitude and deep appreciation to Indigenous Services Canada and First Nations Emergency Services Society for their support, to our community members for their creativity, to the photographer for his generosity, and to all those who make LSIB stronger and safer.”