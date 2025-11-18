Sweetgrass chef wins best soup at Empty Bowls & Baskets fundraiser kickoff
Best soup at 'Empty Bowls'
Sweetgrass chef Shawn Cheer of Osoyoos' Nk'Mip Cellars was crowned best soup maker during Desert Sun Counselling & Resource Centre's holiday fundraiser event.
On Saturday, the centre's Empty Bowls & Baskets kickoff night was held at Fairview Mountain Golf Club, complete with a soup competition.
"Congratulations, Shawn! Your 3-Sisters Soup won the title of Best Soup of 2025 and absolutely wowed our guests," said Desert Sun on social media.
The competition was chock-full of South Okanagan chefs and restaurant owners including contributions from: Oliver Eats, Soupertime, Gino's Coffee House, Date Plates, Thai on the Fly, Black Sage Butcher, Queen of the South, Maverick Winery, and Manzil Restaurant.
"Your support helps power the 27 programs Desert Sun runs for children, families, seniors, and individuals across Oliver, Osoyoos, and OK Falls," added Desert Sun.
The 6th annual Empty Bowls & Baskets fundraiser aims to raise $75,000 to support programming.
For more information on Desert Sun Counselling & Resource Centre and Empty Bowls & Baskets, click here.
